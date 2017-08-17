KCK police investigating homicide where they believe teen was shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Homicide investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the 2000 block of N. Tremont. Officers were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

FOX 4's Robert Townsend reported from the scene that investigators believe a teenage boy, said to be 15 years old, was on a porch when the shooter got out of a car and shot him in the chest at least once. That shooter then sped away from the scene. Several others were on the porch at the time of the shooting, but nobody else was hurt.

So far there's been no description given for the suspect, and the victim's identification hasn't been released.

