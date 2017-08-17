× Lawrence police look for stocky, scruffy man looking in windows, touching himself

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police released a description of a man for whom they’re searching after they received reports that he was looking in windows and on Tuesday, was seen masturbating.

The incidents occurred off campus in the 1100 block of Louisiana Street at about 1:00-2:00 a.m.

Police say there is no immediate threat on the campus.

They describe the suspect as:

Stocky white male

5-feet-8 inches tall

About 30 years old

Short or balding head and light, scruffy beard

Wearing black athletic shorts, a brown flat-bill-style hat, and a greenish shirt

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please call:

The Lawrence Police Department at 785-830-7400

The TIPS line at 785-843-8477

KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888

KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900