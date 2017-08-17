Lawrence police look for stocky, scruffy man looking in windows, touching himself
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police released a description of a man for whom they’re searching after they received reports that he was looking in windows and on Tuesday, was seen masturbating.
The incidents occurred off campus in the 1100 block of Louisiana Street at about 1:00-2:00 a.m.
Police say there is no immediate threat on the campus.
They describe the suspect as:
- Stocky white male
- 5-feet-8 inches tall
- About 30 years old
- Short or balding head and light, scruffy beard
- Wearing black athletic shorts, a brown flat-bill-style hat, and a greenish shirt
If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please call:
- The Lawrence Police Department at 785-830-7400
- The TIPS line at 785-843-8477
- KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888
- KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900
