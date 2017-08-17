Mo senator says she won’t resign over post hoping for Trump’s assassination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay and other top Missouri Democrats called Thursday for the resignation of fellow Democrat Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a state senator from University City, Mo., for posting a Facebook comment stating: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

“I condemn it," McCaskill said in a brief emailed statement. "It's outrageous. And she should resign.”

Chappell-Nadal responded in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to calls for her to resign. University City, Mo. is about 10 minutes west of St. Louis.

"I am not resigning . . . What I said was wrong, but I am not going to stop talking about what led to that, which is the frustration and anger that many people across America are feeling right now," the Post-Dispatch reports.

Chappell-Nadal's Facebook post has since been removed but news organizations took a screenshot before it was.

In it, she has a social media conversation with a man named Christopher, who tells her his cousin is on Trump's Secret Service Detail.

"You have to sign up for 6 years, he did his first 4 with Obama and has two to go with this idiot. But, what I posted earlier, I truly believe will happen, sooner... not later."

He then tells her he will probably get a visit from the Secret Service detail, to which she replied:

"No. I will. I hope Trump is assassinated!"

"I didn't mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated," Chappelle-Nadal told the Post-Dispatch. "Things have got to change."

The U.S. Secret Service's St. Louis field office "is looking into this," the office confirmed.

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay also criticized Chappell-Nadal.

"(C)alling for the assassination of the President is a federal crime," he said in a statement. "She should resign immediately.”

Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber called her comments "indefensible," and Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh wrote that she "should be ashamed of herself."