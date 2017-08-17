New effort to crack down on drunk drivers in Kansas has law enforcement launching “No Refusal Weekend”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- You drink, you drive, you lose, especially this weekend in the state of Kansas as authorities step up enforcement and take extra steps to crack down on drunk drivers.

Local authorities joined together Thursday at the Johnson County Courthouse to announce a new initiative.

The Kansas Attorney General, KDOT and state law enforcement officials were all present to announce a new initiative called "No Refusal Weekend."

The initiative runs this weekend from Saturday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 20.

If a suspected impaired driver refuses a breath test -- law enforcement will get a warrant for a blood test.

Many impaired drivers refuse the breath test in an attempt to avoid a conviction.

Authorities believe "No Refusal Weekend" is one way to help combat that and help cut down on deadly crashes.

On average in Kansas nearly five people are hurt every single day and one person is killed every three days in an alcohol-related crash.

"With some folks who are repeat offenders, you see that they have figured the system out, and they've done the calculus and figured that maybe they avoid criminal liability or end up with a lesser liability for refusing to cooperate in the investigation by refusing a breathalyzer rather than owning up to what they've actually done, which is drive drunk and put other people's lives at risk." Kan. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. "We want to make clear that that is not a strategy that's a winner at the standpoint of avoiding the justice system."