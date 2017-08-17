Police searching for driver who hit and killed woman walking near Liberty and 24-Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police are investigating a deadly hit and run Thursday morning.

It happened at 24-Highway in Liberty shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say an adult female was crossing the road at Liberty and 24-Highway when she was hit and killed by someone driving east.

Officials have 24-Highway blocked off from Osage to Maine as they continue their investigation and their search for the driver.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. There is also little information known about the driver.

If you have any information about the crash, call Independence police.

Fox 4 will update this story as new information is released.