Raymore, Mo., police officer escapes injury after someone throws explosive at patrol car

RAYMORE, Mo. — The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Thursday that someone threw an explosive toward a Raymore Police patrol car.

At approximately 12:30 pm, while driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 58, in the area of Campbell Boulevard, an unknown suspect threw what authorities believe to be a small-improvised explosive device (IED) in the direction of a Raymore Police car that was traveling westbound on Highway 58.

The device detonated on the pavement of the highway. The officer was not injured and the patrol vehicle sustained no damage.

ATF and Raymore Police are asking anyone that was in the area of 58 Highway and Campbell at 12:30 today and may have seen this incident or witnessed the detonation of the device to contact them at 1-888-ATF-BOMB.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.