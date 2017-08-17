Selma Hayek loved being married to Samuel L. Jackson

Posted 10:43 am, August 17, 2017, by

The world's top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time and Selma Hayek is caught in the middle. Her character is married to Samuel L. Jackson's character and Hayek enjoyed it.