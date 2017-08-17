Shawnee Mission & Blue Valley students get jump start on career in culinary industry by working at student-run bistro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park restaurant run by high school students is cooking up a storm in a brand new building.

The Broadmoor Bistro just opened in the newly built Center for Academic Achievement Building on 71st Street near Antioch in Overland Park. They used to serve 100 people and now they can serve 250.

The interest in the culinary arts program is also sky high. They have three times as many first year students as they did last year.

These students learn about food and how to cook in a five-star restaurant, and it's open to students in the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts as well as those who go to private school.

"I think it's great life experience we're getting here," Shawnee Mission North junior Baylie Harwick said. "This kitchen is incredible. I've never seen anything like it before. Our dining room is twice as big as it was last year so we'll be able to feed a lot more people."

The public can come in weekday mornings to buy pastries and coffee, and the students will begin serving dinners to the public on Wednesday nights in mid-September.