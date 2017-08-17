Tempers flare at meeting about Ferrelview’s one-man police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERRELVIEW, Mo. -- Ferrelview, a tiny village of 500 people near Kansas City International Airport, already got rid of the rest of the police department. Thursday, Ferrelview Board of Trustees took the first steps towards getting rid of the police Chief Daniel Clayton.

But audience members had questions about two of those votes on the five-member board, the Board Chair and her husband. They wondered whether it had something to do with the Chief’s 2015 arrest of her son for rape.

Even though that Board Chair Theresa Wilson told the crowd over and over again she wasn’t allowing public comment at the special meeting about the police department, they wouldn’t back down.

“You cut the man’s hours to 20 hours a week and part-time pay, bang that gavel all you want I have a right to speak," Bart Whorton shouted at Wilson.

The board made several decisions concerning the police department, most by a 3-2 margin with Phillip Gilliam and Dierdre Carr casting the dissenting votes.

They voted on further restrictions on Chief Clayton's work schedule, eliminating overnight hours.

They also voted to force him to park his car in the City Hall garage, something he seemed reluctant to do, saying it was vandalized when it was inside.

Audience members accused the Board of being responsible for that. Gilliam called for an internal investigation, but was rebuked.

They voted to give the Chief 30 days to get his attorney ready for a meeting about his job future. He told people at the meeting Wilson wants him out.

"I don't want my Chief of Police terminated," Judy Chaney shouted.

Wilson told Chaney she would allow her nine-year old daughter to host a lemonade stand at City Hall to raise funds to keep his job.

Chaney said her daughter told her "If you adults would stop acting worse than we act, we wouldn't have these problems."

“I just want this place to be safe," Beth Whorton shouted. "This is is not audience participation time," responded Wilson.

One place the Board of Trustees did take extra steps to keep safe is City Hall.

They voted to hire Platte County deputies to come in police the meetings at a rate double of the police chief, and to add surveillance cameras to the building.

There were also calls for Trustee Melvin Rhodes to apologize to the family of a 14-year old rape victim for comments he made at the last meeting. That’s the case that many say is at the center of the controversy involving Wilson's son.

Rhodes refused, saying all he said is his daughter wouldn’t have been out at night.