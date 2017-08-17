Ten dogs arrive in Kansas City, in need of urgent attention and care, and then homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ten dogs including six puppies from the St. Louis area are now home in Kansas City after they were brought here in a semi.

Their owners, who have 21 pets in all, said they could not care for all the animals any longer. Some of them were so severely matted, they couldn't even tell their gender.

"A hoarding situation usually means that someone cares, it started because they wanted to help 1 or 2 animals and more and more come along and it just gets out of control it's overwhelming. And it's very important they reach out for help," said Casey Waugh, of Wayside Waifs.

Wayside Waifs accepted the dogs after working out arrangements with the American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Animals. Wayside Waifs is giving the dogs medical checks for vaccination flea and tick medication. It will take them some time to get acclimated and then they will be available for adoption.

"A lot of them are scared have never been around other humans definitely haven't been in a home situation so we will want to get them to point where they can be in a home environment so they can go on adoption floor and find forever homes," said Waugh.