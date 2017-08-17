Lockdown lifted at Park Hill schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Park Hill schools are no longer on lockdown Thursday, police say.

A dispatcher with the Kansas City Police Department told Fox 4 they had heard reports that there was someone armed in the area and nearby schools were locked down, although there was never a threat to the schools specifically. Police now say they believe that weapon was a wooden training rifle, likely a prop for the drill team.

Schools included in the lockdown were Park Hill High School, Congress Middle School and Gerner Family Early Education Center.