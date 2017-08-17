Lockdown lifted at Park Hill schools

Posted 7:57 am, August 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:47AM, August 17, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Park Hill schools are no longer on lockdown Thursday, police say.

A dispatcher with the Kansas City Police Department told Fox 4 they had heard reports that there was someone armed in the area and nearby schools were locked down, although there was never a threat to the schools specifically. Police now say they believe that weapon was a wooden training rifle, likely a prop for the drill team.

Schools included in the lockdown were Park Hill High School, Congress Middle School and Gerner Family Early Education Center.

Park Hill High School was one of two Park Hill schools on lockdown Thursday after an armed person was reported in the area.

Park Hill High School was one of two Park Hill schools on lockdown Thursday after an armed person was reported in the area.