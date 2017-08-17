With scarce supplies left to buy, a donation can land you a prized pair of eclipse glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The countdown is on as millions wait for the big solar eclipse Monday. We've told you that finding those all-important solar eclipse glasses is getting pretty tough. But there are some non-profits are getting a boost thanks to the eclipse, and there's still a way you can get some eclipse glasses for doing a little good.

Eclipse glasses are getting nearly impossible to find on store shelves.

"It's crazy," said Julia Coelho.

Community Blood Center says its shelves are getting bare, too.

"In Kansas City right now, there's an emergency blood shortage. If we had some sort of catastrophe in Kansas City, we would not have enough blood to supply everybody. So we definitely need blood," said Barbara Patterson, Community Blood Center volunteer.

And the two shortfalls together, hatched an idea.

"Come and donate blood and you can get glasses. And we've had a lot of walk-ins, so it's working," said Patterson.

The free glasses are a reason to donate for some, and just an added bonus for regular blood donors.

"It's pretty cool," said Coelho.

Harvesters Food Bank is also reaping the benefit of eclipse excitement. All four Fairway Eye Center locations collected food donations then gave clients a free pair of eclipse shades.

"The eclipse is on the tip of everyone's mind and everybody's focus and it's wonderful. We're thrilled that somebody thought to add an extra bonus to that and give back to the community at the same time," said Sarah Biles, Harvesters communications director.

The effort was so popular that more than 1,000 pounds of food was collected at just one of the Fairway Eye locations, along with $100 in cash donations. And the business ran out of glasses, but the generosity will continue to benefit local families in need.

Community Blood Center is hosting a donation drive through 6 p.m. Thursday at B & B Theatres in Overland Park. If you miss that, you can still come donate at any of their locations this week and get yourself a pair of free eclipse glasses.