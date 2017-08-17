Woman charged in Henry County related to deadly shooting of Clinton officer, fourth suspect facing allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- A woman is facing charges in the murder investigation of Clinton Officer Gary Michael, and is the wife of one of the suspects already facing allegations. The Missouri Highway Patrol told FOX 4 on Thursday afternoon that Brandi Noble is suspect William Noble's wife, and is under arrest in relation to the investigation. Online court records show that she's charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She's now the fourth suspect charged related to Officer Michael's death, he was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on August 5. Brandie Noble is in The Henry County Hail with no listed bond, the prosecutor says she and her husband took murder suspect Ian McCarthy into their home after the shooting.

A news release says that they returned home and found McCarthy armed with an assault rifle and knew he shot the officer. Furthermore, prosecutors say they allowed McCarthy to stay in their home as they knew a manhunt was ongoing for him, all while four children under the age of 17 were there as well.

McCarthy is charged with murder and armed criminal action in Officer Michael's death. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. The officer returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

McCarthy was arrested August 8 near Bucksaw Marina after a man spotted him walking near his home and called police.

William Noble faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence because police say he disposed of the gun used to kill Officer Michael by tossing it in a body of water. When investigators interviewed, they say he "fake cried" and gave inconsistent stories. He's also accused of being a straw purchaser for the rifle used in the shooting.

The Henry County prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it. He's also accused of four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fraudulent purchase of a firearm, charges filed in an amended complaint on Thursday.

Jacob M. Johnson, 27, is accused of hindering the prosecution of a felony. Court papers say the day after Officer Michael was murdered, Johnson told a friend that McCarthy had been shot and was on longer in town, saying "the less we know the better."

Two days later, investigators say Johnson expressed surprise at the first report that McCarthy had been arrested in Urich, Missouri, saying to a friend, "how did he walk from Bucksaw? That's not where I dropped him off."

This is a developing story, we'll have updates during nightly FOX 4 newscasts and on this page, refresh for updates.