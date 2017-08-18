× 33-year-old Independence, Mo., man found dead outside of home near Pearl and Hereford

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have identified a man shot to death in Independence, Mo., Thursday night as 33-year-old Christopher L. King.

Police say they found King outside of a home near South Pearl Street and East Hereford Avenue around 10:49 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS or IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.