Cass County Sheriff’s Office says missing teenage girl from Pleasant Hill has been found

**UPDATE: Shortly after posting the missing person’s bulletin, the sheriff’s office said that Zoe Crockett had been found**

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday morning in Pleasant Hill.

Zoe Crockett is 5’3″ and weighs 121 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home on Friday morning, an address wasn’t given. She may be carrying a bright orange backpack.