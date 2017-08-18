Cocktails and cookies to enjoy during the ‘big blackout’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Westin sits on the southern edge of the full eclipse, and they say they wanted to create a treat and cocktail reflecting their anticipated view of the event as it unfolds in downtown Kansas City. Lean how to make them in the video player above.
Over The KC Moon cocktail
2 Oz Cold Brew
1 oz Grand Marnier
1 oz B&B
½ oz simple syrup
1-2 dashes of Pernod
Stir all ingredients and pour over ice sphere in an old fashion glass. Top with vanilla whipped cream. Garnish with a chocolate dipped candied orange slice.
Vanilla Sun and Cocoa Moon Pies
Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie
oil 1/2 c
butter 8oz
brown sugar 2lbs
vanilla extract 2tbl
eggs 4 each
salt 1/2 tbl
ap flour 2 c
rolled oats 8 c
cinnamon 1/2 tbl
baking powder 1 tsp
baking soda 1 tsp
cocoa powder 1.25 c
cream 1/2 c
Vanilla Oatmeal Cookie
Oil 1/2 c
butter 8oz
brown sugar 2lbs
vanilla bean paste 2tbl
eggs 4 each
salt 1/2 tbl
ap flour 3.25 c
rolled oats 8 c
cinnamon 1/2 tbl
baking powder 1 tsp
baking soda 1 tsp
cream 1/2 c
Method
cream oil, butter, and sugar
add in the eggs and vanilla mix well and incorporate a lot of air
combine all the dry ingredients and add in all at once
mix only to incorporate
use purple scoop (#40, 3/4oz) for the cocoa cookies
use gray scoop for the vanilla bean cookies (#8, 4oz)
use a 2” cookie cutter to cut out the cookies in a cresent shape after they are baked.
use lemon buttercream to fill and sandwich cookies
and white chocolate croquant for garnish
