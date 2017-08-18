Cocktails and cookies to enjoy during the ‘big blackout’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Westin sits on the southern edge of the full eclipse, and they say they wanted to create a treat and cocktail reflecting their anticipated view of the event as it unfolds in downtown Kansas City. Lean how to make them in the video player above.

Over The KC Moon cocktail

2 Oz Cold Brew

1 oz Grand Marnier

1 oz B&B

½ oz simple syrup

1-2 dashes of Pernod

Stir all ingredients and pour over ice sphere in an old fashion glass. Top with vanilla whipped cream. Garnish with a chocolate dipped candied orange slice.

Vanilla Sun and Cocoa Moon Pies

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie

oil 1/2 c

butter 8oz

brown sugar 2lbs

vanilla extract 2tbl

eggs 4 each

salt 1/2 tbl

ap flour 2 c

rolled oats 8 c

cinnamon 1/2 tbl

baking powder 1 tsp

baking soda 1 tsp

cocoa powder 1.25 c

cream 1/2 c

Vanilla Oatmeal Cookie

Oil 1/2 c

butter 8oz

brown sugar 2lbs

vanilla bean paste 2tbl

eggs 4 each

salt 1/2 tbl

ap flour 3.25 c

rolled oats 8 c

cinnamon 1/2 tbl

baking powder 1 tsp

baking soda 1 tsp

cream 1/2 c

Method

cream oil, butter, and sugar

add in the eggs and vanilla mix well and incorporate a lot of air

combine all the dry ingredients and add in all at once

mix only to incorporate

use purple scoop (#40, 3/4oz) for the cocoa cookies

use gray scoop for the vanilla bean cookies (#8, 4oz)

use a 2” cookie cutter to cut out the cookies in a cresent shape after they are baked.

use lemon buttercream to fill and sandwich cookies

and white chocolate croquant for garnish

