Country singer Kelsea Ballerini spends time with fans at KU Med before taking stage at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was in town with Lady Antebellum Thursday night, but before taking the stage at Sprint Center she spent time with fans at KU Medical Center.
Not only did the 23-year-old hold some of her tiniest fans, she also sang with a few.
Ballerini posted a video of her and a young girl singing her hit, “Yeah Boy.” You can watch that special moment in the video player below.
Ballerini recently hosted the iconic CMA Fest in Nashville with singer Thomas Rhett.
39.099727 -94.578567