Country singer Kelsea Ballerini spends time with fans at KU Med before taking stage at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was in town with Lady Antebellum Thursday night, but before taking the stage at Sprint Center she spent time with fans at KU Medical Center.

@kelseaballerini mingling with some of her tiniest of fans A post shared by CMN Kansas City (@cmnkansascity) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Not only did the 23-year-old hold some of her tiniest fans, she also sang with a few.

Ballerini posted a video of her and a young girl singing her hit, “Yeah Boy.” You can watch that special moment in the video player below.

awesome morning at @cmnkansascity // thanks for capturing @_blythethomas // @cmnhospitals A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Ballerini recently hosted the iconic CMA Fest in Nashville with singer Thomas Rhett.