KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash near I-635 and Leavenworth Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. under the I-635 bridge.

Investigators say a black SUV heading east left the roadway and struck a pillar. The driver of that SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information surrounding the victim’s identity was not immediately released.

