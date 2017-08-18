His life cut short, loved ones remember legacy of teen gunned down in KCMO before he left for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends and family of 18-year-old Roosevelt Cooper gathered for a prayer vigil Friday, near the place he was killed in Kansas City Thursday. Then teen had just gotten a haircut and was heading to his college dorm in Springfield when he was killed.

Police say gunfire was exchanged with two men, who are still on the loose.

Friends, family and loved ones are now reflecting on his life and paying tribute to his memory.

Roosevelt Cooper proudly wore a football jersey his senior year at Hogan Prep, even getting named to the all-state team. But he had a passion for basketball and was hoping to walk-on at Missouri State.

"I've been playing basketball my whole life," Cooper told Cascade Sports in a 2015 interview.

"He had so many positive and endearing qualities. In between the white lines of the basketball court or football field, the fiercest competitor and just a defensive stalwart on the basketball court," said Hogan Prep head boys basketball coach Rob Heitman.

But all that potential and his dreams, were shattered Thursday afternoon. Roosevelt Cooper was shot and killed leaving a barber shop. He was just 18.

"Everywhere I look, I mean everywhere, he's there. He's in the gym right now. He's running down and going to make a layup right now. He's in the hallway saying, 'Hey Ms. Weldon!' He's everywhere. You can't escape him," said Jess Weldon, Hogan Prep English teacher.

The exceptional athlete is also being remembered as an outstanding student.

"He is brilliant like no one I've ever taught before. The questions he'd ask would be so insightful and push may thinking in ways I wasn't expecting," said Weldon.

Roosevelt Cooper had just visited his alma mater Thursday to pick up his high school diploma.

"They say you're not promised tomorrow, but he wasn't promised the next hour," said Rahsaan Collins, Cooper's friend and teammate.

At Hogan Prep, Roosevelt was like a celebrity, a young man every student admired. And he left a mark that will continue to inspire other students for years to come.

"Everything I do is going to be for him. I know he'd want me to do that. If I don't feel like doing something, I just have to think about Roosevelt. Roosevelt Cooper," said Collins.

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page in Cooper's memory. It will help cover funeral costs. Whatever is leftover will help start a scholarship fund to help other students at Hogan Prep follow their dreams. Click this link for more information.