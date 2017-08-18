“Hitman’s Bodyguard” worth hitting? “Logan Lucky” fortuitous? “Brigsby Bear” bearable? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "The Hitman's Bodyguard" worth hitting? "Logan Lucky" fortuitous? "Brigsby Bear" bearable? If you want to know which new movies are worth your time at local theaters, don't miss Shawn and Russ' Popcorn Bag reviews!

1) THE HITMAN'S BODYGUARD (R)

Summit Entertainment

RUSS

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, two extremely likable actors, give a big boost to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” an overlong and violent action comedy about a protection agent escorting a hired killer to testify at a trial at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

SHAWN

Nothing substantial or meaningful happens. And there isn't anything you haven't seen before. But Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson play well off of one another. Salma Hayek is the wildcard. She isn't in the movie that often but when she is she's a firecracker.

RUSS

There’s not a moment of credibility in this over-the-top farce, but it has wild stunts, lengthy car chases and plenty of R-rated mayhem for fans of the genre.

SHAWN

Believe it or not the movie is too by the numbers. It just isn't over the top enough which is too bad. Would have loved to see Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson really let loose. That would have been fun.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) LOGAN LUCKY (PG-13)

Fingerprint Releasing/Bleeker Street

RUSS

Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh go rogue with their independently produced and distributed comic heist movie, “Logan Lucky.” Tatum plays a fired miner who puts together a ragtag posse of hayseed thieves to rip off all the cash for a big race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

SHAWN

There are several moments of brilliance, and many flat out funny scenes all propelled by a cast clearly having fun. However, this is a lesser work from director Steven Soderbergh. But even his sub-par stuff is better than most people's stuff.

RUSS

Soderbergh seems to be doing a self-parody of his best-known movie. So, you could call this goofy but entertaining popcorn flick, “Redneck Ocean’s 11.”

SHAWN

That's funny. And fitting. But you said it. Not me.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) BRIGSBY BEAR (PG-13)

Sony Picture Classics

RUSS

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kyle Mooney stars in and co-wrote the offbeat comedy, “Brigsby Bear.” It’s a high-concept, low-key tale about a man, kidnapped at birth and raised in isolation. It’s odd, but surprisingly sweet.

SHAWN

"Brigsby Bear" is unlike anything you have ever seen. It's weird, genius and flat out trippy. Loved it they way I loved "Being John Malkivich, "CQ" and "Eternal Sumshime of the Spotless Mind." Made me want to go to a coffee shop order an over-priced latte and hope that the girl at the far table on her laptop notices me and falls in love.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “Whose Streets?” is a documentary about the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri. “Wind River” is a suspense drama starring Jeremy Renner about mysterious deaths on a Native American reservation. “Paint it Black” is a drama about the difficult dynamic that evolves between a suicide victim’s mother and girlfriend. “Kuso” is a horror film set in the aftermath of an LA earthquake. “Dave Made a Maze” is a horror comedy about a man trapped in a cardboard maze of his own creation. “68 Kill” is described as a punk-rock romantic comedy about a young woman and her boyfriend who decide to rip off her older sugar daddy. Catherine Deneuve stars in the French drama “The Midwife” about the relationship that develops between a woman and her late father’s mistress.

