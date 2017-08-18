Intergalactic fashion exhibit in Crossroads Art District is out of this world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The countdown is underway for the total solar eclipse on Monday, and the Crossroads Art District is counting down with a collection of events celebrating all things celestial, including a fashion show.

Designer Mark Allen, Mark Alford's oldest son, visited Fox 4 Friday with a few designs that will be featured in the intergalactic fashion exhibit Friday, Aug. 18.

In addition to the fashion exhibit, there will also be artists painting murals in the area. The event is free. Click here for more information.