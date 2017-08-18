Northland carjacking victim tells police he was taken against will at gunpoint, forced to empty bank account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man says a group of teens used a gun to force him into his car near Interstate 29 and Barry Road, and made him drive around the Northland to empty his bank account.

Kansas City Police confirmed they are working leads in this case, though FOX 4 wasn't able to get them for an interview on Friday. KCPD did provide a copy of a police report with some information that revealed a man showed up at North Patrol at almost two in the morning last Thursday after he said he was carjacked from a parking lot near the AMC movie theater.

The victim told police he and a friend saw a movie at the theater last Wednesday night then rode together in one car to eat at a Waffle House. When he was dropped off in the lot-- he noticed a young black male near his car.

He told police as he was trying to unlock his car, the guy asked him for a lighter -- he told him didn`t have one and needed to get home. That`s when he says a man pulled out a black handgun with a light-colored top and extended magazine. He says the man put it up to his stomach and told him to get in the car. The victim said the man got in the passenger seat and two more black men got in the backseat and ordered him to drive.

The victim told police the men made him drive down to 64th Street, around Roanridge and 72nd, back up to Zona Rosa and near QuikTrip on Barry Road. He said they took stuff out his wallet, took pictures of his ID, and made him withdraw all the money he had in his account at Platte Valley Bank on Barry Road. They took him back to his car in the AMC parking lot where they left and got into an older SUV, like a Jeep Cherokee, or something similar.

The victim said they stole the hat and rain jacket he was wearing and also took his phone charger. He gave police a couple of things the suspects left in his car. He told officers he heard them talking about being from Oak Park or Park Hill and they all looked like they were in their late teens.

If you have information that will lead to their arrests, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.