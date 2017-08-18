× Pettis County Sheriff’s Office identifies man shot and killed outside of Sedalia, continues search for suspects

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Pettis County sheriff says a shooting victim was hit by gunfire outside of a trailer and later died on Thursday, a coroner identified the man as 28-year-old Leon Hinckley of Windsor, Mo., on Friday.

The shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m. on Thursday at the Sunset Village Trailer Park, which is in the 4200 block of W. Main Street just outside of the Sedalia city limits.

Sheriff Kevin Bond says investigators are trying to find two suspects in this case, but none of the people involved lived in the trailer park where Hinckley was shot, and they weren’t from the Sedalia area.

A news release says that investigators found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala in the Lexington area on Thursday night that they say was reported stolen from Sedalia, and believed to have been used in the crime. The only suspect description released is that witnesses reported a black male driver and a white male passenger who were seen fleeing in that Impala, which is black and has a sunroof.

Anyone with information that will help lead to arrests can text TIP PETTIS, followed by your message, to 888777. You can also submit a tip by clicking this link. You can also call Pettis County Crime Stoppers at (660) 827-TIPS or call the sheriff’s office at (660) 827-0052.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to arrests.