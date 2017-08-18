Raymore-Peculiar teachers train to take on active shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECULIAR, Mo. -- About 850 teachers and staff in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are learning how to respond to intruders and active shooters at school.

A lot of this training is focused on showing teachers that they don't have to become victims.

They are the real first responders, and there are steps they can take to protect kids and even take the fight to their attackers.

"They have to be prepared for every scenario," said Assistant Superintendent Bryan Pettengill. "Our teachers take this training very seriously."

Personal security firm Strategos International has conducted training at the schools for the last three or four years, focusing on prevention and response to violent incidents.

Teachers learn about the "three outs" they have in a crisis situation.

They can lock out attackers, get out and away from a shooter, or take out an intruder.

Different situations determine which tactic may be best for ending a threat.

"Once that threat makes its way into the building we really have to be proactive in stopping them," said Nick Spencer, lead trainer for Strategos. "Statistics show over and over that when good guys stand up and do something, and are prepared, it really mitigates or limits how much damage can be done."

Classrooms are also now equipped with a rope and cleat system, where in addition to locking the door, teachers now practice tying the doors shut as an additional level of security. Using strong parachute rope, many teachers can tie down their door in less than 10 seconds.

Annual training is helping change the mindset among many, who now recognize that just because someone is armed with a gun, doesn't mean the fight is over.