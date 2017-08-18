Rockstar therapy dog beloved by kids and staff at Hickman Mills school needs help following surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kramer -- the superhero therapy dog -- has been going to school with his mom for seven years. She's an elementary counselor in the Hickman Mills School District.

But the therapy dog has recently undergone surgery for cancer and needs help getting back to helping the kiddos who depend on him.

“I told the kids yesterday about what was going on, because Wednesday was our first day, and I think every single kid in that school asked me, 'Where`s Kramer? Where`s Kramer?' Because they`re so used to seeing him every day,” said Rachel Cole, 11-year-old Kramer’s mom.

After adopting him from an animal shelter, she got him trained as a therapy dog

“He helps kids when they are sad, he helps them when they`re mad, he helps them work on their reading skills,” added Cole.

Cole's friend and coworker, Kelli Woodson, said she can attest to Kramer being their favorite part of their day -- kids and staff alike.

“During the school day, he impacts so many children. We have a lot of children who have been through abuse, verbal, physical, any type of abuse. Our school district is low-income, all of our kids receive free breakfast and lunch, and so they need some support, and Kramer is there for them,” said Woodson.

“Kramer is like a Rockstar at our school. When he comes in the door the kids are so excited to see him, when they see him in the hallway they do a special wave to him,” Cole said, “We found out last week he just wasn`t quite feeling like himself, so we took him to the vet, and they found out he had a few cancerous masses that needed to come out.”

Kramer had surgery and is in the hospital recovering.

“They were pretty sad about it, they wanted to know he was going to be okay,” Cole said of when she told the students the news.

Cole said the kids really connect with him. He makes them feel safe, and they can tell him anything.

“Sometimes I have students who aren`t safe at home, and they actually disclose that to Kramer sometimes before they`ve told me,” Cole added.

Doctors say the outlook is good. After he recovers for a few weeks, as long as he`s physically able, Kramer should be able to go back to school. It will cost thousands of dollars to get Kramer back on his feet as he`s going to need additional procedures and testing done, and will need to be monitored closely.

“We just want to make sure that he gets back, and gets back to what he does, and what he loves to do,” said Cole.

If you want to help Kramer, click on this link.