Senators McCaskill, Roberts stop in KC to host discussion on agriculture security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local politician is speaking out about a number of issues Friday.

From the controversy surrounding Confederate war monuments to agriculture security Kansas Senator Pat Roberts and Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill spent their day in the West Bottoms hosting a round table discussion.

They met with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Agriculture and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

The topic was agriculture security. President Donald Trump signed the senators' agro-terrorism bill earlier this summer. So they spent the day discussing ways the various agencies can help protect farmers and ranchers.

On another note, Senator McCaskill also took time to react to removing Confederate war monuments. Some say they mark history and honor heritage. Others argue they are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery.

"I think a lot of it depends on the monument and a lot of it depends on what the monument is celebrating," McCaskill said. "So I think all those decisions need to be made on a local basis based on that community and the sentiment in that community."