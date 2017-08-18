Steve Bannon is reportedly no longer the chief strategist at the White House

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Steve Bannon (C), assistant to the President and White House chief strategist, meets guests before U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump met with the CEOs in an effort to develop beneficial new policies on taxes, trade and job creation. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — According to reports, Steve Bannon is no longer the chief strategist at the White House as of Friday.
The New York Times says Bannon resigned 10 days ago. They also said an announcement was delayed because of last week’s violence in Charlottesville.
