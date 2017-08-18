× Steve Bannon is reportedly no longer the chief strategist at the White House

WASHINGTON — According to reports, Steve Bannon is no longer the chief strategist at the White House as of Friday.

The New York Times says Bannon resigned 10 days ago. They also said an announcement was delayed because of last week’s violence in Charlottesville.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist, @ABC News has learned. https://t.co/c8WxE0jVsk pic.twitter.com/2z6vlrYLi6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 18, 2017