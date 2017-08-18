Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson love traveling more than fighting. Stunt work not their favorite but the perk of filming in cool locations excites both actors.
Why did Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson get into a fight?
-
Salma Hayek loved being married to Samuel L. Jackson
-
‘Deadpool 2’ stunt person dies on set in Vancouver
-
Dashcam shows rapid escalation during traffic stop where Minnesota officer fatally shot Philando Castile
-
Homeowner blames KCP&L for fire
-
Coroner cites sleep apnea as factor in Carrie Fisher’s death
-
-
Jackson County Detention Center inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn’t help
-
Semi catches fire on eastbound 470 near Lee’s Summit
-
Three people face multiple charges in Lone Jack murder
-
Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Life and Wilson
-
8-yr-old Ohio boy who took his own life was bullied, assaulted 2 days before death, mom says
-
-
Driver accused of manslaughter in Kansas City crash where woman was killed in April
-
‘American Idol’ to return on ABC
-
Bottle rocket accident leaves metro man with serious injuries that nearly cost him a hand