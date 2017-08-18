Your Total Solar Eclipse soundtrack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before hitting the road or having friends over to watch the long-anticipated event, be sure to subscribe to Fox 4’s Total Solar Eclipse playlist.

It’s equipped with 25 songs that really play to the theme of the day. From hard rock to easy listening, there’s something for everyone. Even if you’re not a big fan of the songs, they’ll be fun to play during the big event.

Tip: With so many people expected to be on their phones the day of the “big blackout” it would be best to download the playlist while connected to WiFi so you don’t have any interruptions while jamming.