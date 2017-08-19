6 police officers shot in separate incidents in Florida, Pennsylvania

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In two separate incidents in Florida, four law enforcement officers were shot. First, in Kissimmee, Fla., south of Orlando, officers were on patrol in a neighborhood with a history of drug activity. One of the officers reportedly got into a scuffle with the suspect. one officer died, and one is in ‘grave condition.’ Officer Matthew Baxter, 27-years-old and a 3-year-veteran, is married to another Kissimmee police officer and has four children. The other officer in life threatening condition is a ten-year veteran. His name is Sgt. Sam Howard, 36.

The suspect was arrested several hours after the attack in a bar. The police chief said Miller would be taken to jail wearing the fallen officer’s handcuffs.

Later, two other officers were shot during an ‘attempted suicide call in Jacksonville, Fla. The suspect began shooting through the door toward officers, using a high-powered rifle. He then went outside and exchanged gunfire with officers. The suspect was shot by police and died at the hospital.

In southwest Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot and a suspect killed outside a small-town store south of Pittsburgh on Friday night. According to KDKA, one trooper was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the hand. They were reportedly serving a warrant when the shooting broke out and the suspect was killed.

President Trump tweeted early Saturday that his thoughts and prayers were with the Kissimmee Police Department. “We are with you!” he said.