Eclipse glasses aren’t the only solar eclipse items flying off the shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With less than 48 hours left until the total solar eclipse, excitement is growing across the metro area and so are merchandise sales.

Owners at the Garage Door Apparel Company out of Overland Park set up a pop up shop at City Market to sell limited edition solar eclipse T-Shirts. The unique design proved to be a hit among tourists and locals.

"We wanted to highlight the arch, not just in St. Louis. We have our own arch here in Kansas City so we wanted to highlight the [City Market] arch and just make it a commemorative hit. It doesn’t say Kansas City, it just has the coordinates on it," explained Becky Fankhauser, Owner of Garage Door Apparel Company.

Solar eclipse apparel isn't the only type of product in high demand, people are also scrambling to find last minute solar safety gear. A new shipment of solar eclipse glasses arrived at the Hy-Vee in Gladstone on Saturday afternoon and within minutes hundreds of people were lining up to purchase them.

"I’m actually pretty excited. I wasn’t excited at first but then everyone keeps talking about it and now I’m kind of hyped up for it," said Kansas City resident Derrick Gray.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday evening Hy-Vee in Gladstone had over 2,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses left in stock.