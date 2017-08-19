Group of armed men gathers outside rally denouncing prisoner abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group gathered to speak out against issues of abuse of prison inmates Saturday evening in Kansas City. The unaffiliated group consisted of members of the American Civil Liberties Union and was protesting prisoner abuse, particularly the issues at the Jackson County Detention Center.

While the rally commenced, another group of dozens of men adorned in camouflage gear and carrying firearms gathered just outside the rally.

The armed men told FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush they were with a group called 3 Percent United Patriots of Missouri, a group that pledges its “commitment to the absolute restoration of our Bill of Rights, and further, to strict adherence to the legal and moral principles of the Declaration of Independence, upon which this nation was founded. We will rise against any assault on the unalienable rights granted by our Creator,” according to the group’s website.

They would not appear on camera, but told FOX 4 they were there to keep the peace. They said they were there to make sure no one gets run over by a car, a reference to the incident in Charlottesville last week.

The rally ended just before 9 p.m. without incident.