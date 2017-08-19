Online resources so you don’t get stuck in traffic chasing the eclipse

We might be able to predict Monday’s eclipse down to the minute with absolute certainty, but what’s not certain at all will be Monday’s traffic.

Some estimates say upwards of one million people could be making their way to Missouri from around the country, and traffic could become a major obstacle.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has an interactive map that can help drivers get a heads up on traffic around the metro.

In the column on the left, under the “Traffic” heading, check the box for “real time traffic” and look for areas of heavy traffic. You can also check the “camera” box to take a live look at traffic on major routes.

MoDOT has even made a special resource for folks heading to St. Joseph. MoDOT’s “Navigating the Eclipse” page provides information on the best routes to get to St. Joe, as well as visitor info and more.