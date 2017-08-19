Raymore man hit and killed while pushing overheated car along I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raymore man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to push his overheated car along the interstate early Saturday.

Police said the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 between Manchester and Interstate 435 around 12:45 a.m.

The victim was later identified as Carey Travis, 49, of Raymore, Mo.

Police said Travis was eastbound on I-70 when his blue Acura overheated. As he was pushing the car from the open driver’s door, he was struck by an eastbound white Lincoln.

The 44-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was not injured. Two female passengers in the Acura were also uninjured.

Investigators said Travis died at the scene.