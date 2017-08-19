Teen injured in shooting at 51st and Eastern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shooting left a teen with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The shooting took place at 51st and Eastern shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the incident happened when four teens -- all under the age of 18 -- were walking down the road, one of them armed with a gun.

One of the teens was shot, although police said they don't know if it was intentional or accidental at this time. The victim is expected to be okay.

Police are seeking one teen who left the scene.

FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more as information becomes available.