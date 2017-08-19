Touching moment before West Platte’s win over Lincoln College Prep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Correction: This report mistakenly says that West Platte coach Nate Danneman passed away in July. Danneman passed away on April 19, 2017.

WESTON, Mo. -- High school football is back and the West Platte Bluejays took on Lincoln College Prep Friday night, with the Bluejays coming out on top 36-26.

But before the game was a touching moment when the entire West Platte team one-by-one hugged the wife of coach Nate Danneman, who tragically passed away in a crash on I-29 in April.

Danneman's obituary says he leaves behind a wife and two daughters, as well as his parents, siblings, and many other family members. He was 37.