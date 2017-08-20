Excelsior Springs ready to shine for visitors on Eclipse Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- For small towns that are inside the eclipse's path of totality, the event is a very big deal. Excelsior Springs will experience more than two and a half minutes of darkness, and the city has invited everyone to their party.

Historically, Excelsior Springs is famous for its mineral waters. Once used for medicinal purposes, turn-of-the-century travelers would come from around the world to experience the healing waters in a spa-like setting. But right now, the small Missouri town is world famous for its totality.

According to Mayor Pro-tem Sharon Powell, "Everything is full. All of our hotels, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds have been booked for a long time."

And local business have been urged to extend their hours. Kim Meadows, the owner of The Mug, says "I've got extra staff and we aren't typically open on Sunday, but wanted to serve all the people enjoying the festivities."

Moon pies, eclipse cookies, and Blue Mooney Lattes are all part of the fun at the coffee shop.

The Excelsior Springs Post Officer has even created a special cancellation stamp for the big event. They will use it for the next 30 days.

The only looming shadow is the unpredictable weather, but local business owners say they aren't going to let that keep them from throwing a great party.