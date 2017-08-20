Man killed, woman injured in shooting on patio of Californos restaurant in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were shot, killing one person and injuring the other, in Westport Sunday night.

Police said one person died at the scene, but did not provide details for the other victim.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the patio of the popular Westport restaurant Californos.

Police said the incident began with two men fighting, and ended with a man and a woman shot. The male victim died at the scene.

Police said the suspect -- described as a tall, light-skinned black male with a very muscular build -- with three other man fled the scene after the shooting.

The woman was shot in the arm and rushed to a hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Police said there were around two hundred people in the area; witnesses are now talking to officers.

Investigators are now working to get surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.