Police find shooting victim lying on sidewalk at Longview Road & Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed in a shooting in KCMO on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. on a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a black male in his 30s on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said the suspect, described as a black male wearing all black clothes, fled the area on foot after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.