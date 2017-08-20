Police searching for mother who fled supervised visitation with three kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a mother and her three children in a case of parental kidnapping.

Officers were called to a residence at 48th and main in regard to an incident involving a mother’s supervised visitation with her children around 2:30 p.m.

Police said after meeting with the children and social workers, 36-year-old Grace M. Mixon fled the area on food with her three children. Police said the kids left with their mother willingly.

Mixon was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. The children are

Jyvon Mixon, 12, last seen wearing red shorts and a black zip-up hoodie

Camia Ferguson, 11, last seen wearing a gray shirt with a heart on it, gold tennis shoes, and her hair in a bun

Aryeh Ferguson, an infant, wearing a red onesie

Police are still working to obtain photos of the mother and children.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the mother or the children is urged to immediately call 911.