Protesters march on the Plaza with message that Kansas City is “No Place for Hate”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The "No Place for Hate" March rallied about 200 people Sunday at the J.C Nichols Fountain at the Plaza on Sunday.

The flags, the signs, and the people all assembled on a Sunday afternoon.

No matter how it was delivered, their message was the same: Kansas City is no place for hate.

Susan Sanders carried a handmade sign that read "My Uncle Doug, a U.S. Marine, wasn't killed in action in WWII so a Nazi Flag could fly in the USA!"

"I made this yesterday" she explained. "I thought about my Uncle Doug. He didn't give his life for this. For Nazis to march in the United States of America. I just felt like I had to come out to speak for his memory."

The rally included an open microphone, which opened the flood gates for anyone to talk. Moses Brings Plenty was one who took the open opportunity.

"I have to continue to do something," said the rally attendee, "because when I leave this world, I don't want it to be in the shape that it's in, or get any worse. I want it be better."

Despite the large crowd that congregated in the center of the fountain area, and the large police presence plainly visible, there were people in fatigues lurking in the corners.

The people wouldn't talk on camera, but identified themselves as 'Three Percent United Patriots' - and told FOX 4 that they were there to "protect anyone who wanted to express their first amendment rights from being assaulted or hit by a car."

None of that happened.

"Bottom line," said Moses Brings Plenty, "it's great, to see people start to come together and rally together. At the end of the day, it's about peace."

Peacefully, people took their flags and their signs. Peacefully, they marched through the plaza, and talked about how this wasn't enough.

"I think it's wonderful that this is happening in Kansas City," sad Sanders. "But we're all speaking to the choir right now. We have to go out and talk to people who mean well, but they're at home. And they need to step to the plate and resist what's happening to our country, because it's real."