KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals salvaged the final game of their weekend series with the Cleveland Indians with a 7-4 win on Sunday, and now look ahead to a day off Monday and a 3-game series at Kauffman Stadium against the Colorado Rockies that starts on Tuesday.

Numerous Royals players and manager Ned Yost have personal plans to watch the solar eclipse. Cam Gallagher, Jorge Bonifacio, Jason Hammel all gave the details of their Monday plans.