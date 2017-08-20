St. Joseph eclipse travelers keep an eye on the sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- People from all over the world have arrived in St. Joseph, Mo. to watch the total solar eclipse.

"We’re super excited to be here. It’s taken many years in the making and St. Joe is the best place we could possibly be just to see the totality of the eclipse," said New York resident Virgil Rhames.

Rhames is in town for the Eclipse and a family reunion, which was especially planned around the celestial phenomena. Although the solar eclipse isn't until Monday, this group of travelers is already keeping an eye on the skies.

"We’re hoping that the clouds stay away as well. We’ve been watching every two hours and we hope it’s clear so you can see it," Alina Taylor.

Right now the forecast calls for a chance of clouds and rain on Monday that could impact the view of the eclipse even in the path of totality.

Joplin resident Ralph Watkins says he's seen three total solar eclipses and has traveled the world to three different countries to be within the path of totality for each one. He knows first hand how even the slightest chance of bad weather can impact the view.

"We’ve been very lucky on the other ones to have clear weather. For this one we’ve got our fingers crossed because if you get overcast then you loose it," said Watkins.

The majority of people who spoke with FOX 4 on Sunday say they're optimistic that the clouds and rain will hold off until after the eclipse.