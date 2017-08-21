Clouds can’t diminish cosmic lesson for students in Park Hill School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just under 1,000 students from Congress Middle School, in the Park Hill School District, used the district football stadium for a lesson they will never forget on Monday.

“I kind of almost forgot it was daytime,” beamed Kendrick Bell, a seventh grade student. “It felt like it was nine o’clock at night, but I was at school.”

Bell and his classmates didn’t walk away from the total solar eclipse disappointed, even though cloud cover diminished any chance at seeing the sun’s corona, or "Baily’s Beads."

“I just feel really lucky,” added Carson Mattson, another seventh grade student. “It’s hard to explain. It’s like a once in a lifetime type thing.”

The clouds covered the sun, at the crucial moment of totality, but even so, day turned to night, for just a couple of minutes. Nearby traffic and streetlights glowed in the temporary darkness.

And the students were impressed.

“It was a little cloudy, but it got so dark. It was pretty cool,” said Haley Kalis, another Congress Middle School student.

“I hope it gets kids really excited about how far we’ve come with scientific knowledge,” said Matthew Mabrey, a science teacher and master of ceremonies for today’s special lesson. “I mean, if we can predict this, what else is possible?”