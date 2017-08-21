Couple rides motorcycle from Texas to St. Joe to watch eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Thousands are expected to flock to the path of totality as it is almost time for the 'big blackout,' including one couple who rode their motorcycle all the way from Texas.

Chris and Rosa told Fox 4 that they left Texas at 6 a.m. Sunday and arrived in St. Joe around 4:30 p.m.

The two rode their 2008 Harley sportster the entire way and then slept in a one-person hammock under the stars. They plan to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event from the Harley Davidson dealer in St. Joe, where Fox 4's Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos will be all morning long.

"We're excited, we're going to have a great day today," Chris said.