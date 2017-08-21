× High water in the Northland forces drivers off the highway, residents from homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Riverside Monday afternoon, the rain came down hard and suddenly, residents in the area of N.W. Waukomis Drive and N.W. Vivion Road realized they and their belongings were in trouble.

FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush is headed to the scene of the apartments and duplexes and homes in that area and will bring us the latest on FOX 4 newscasts, the fox4kc app and Facebook page.

Work crews were also called out to Highway 152 and Green Hills Road where water pooled in the median and then spilled over into the eastbound lane. Drivers were directed off the highway while the crews tried to clear the water to drain.

Additionally, Liberty, Mo., leaders tweeted on Monday that they were putting up barricades on Birmingham between Ruth Ewing and Holt. They said water was over the road near the railroad tracks there.