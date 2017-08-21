Lee’s Summit police officer shot and killed at Westport bar was ‘innocent bystander’ to argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 Monday morning that the man who was shot and killed at Californos in Westport Sunday night was a Lee’s Summit officer, assigned as a school resource officer to Campbell Middle School in Lee’s Summit.

Officer Thomas Orr, 30, was shot and killed at Californos Restaurant, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave., during an argument on the patio Sunday night at about 9:00. Police say he was not part of the argument, but an innocent bystander. He had been with the Lee’s Summit Police Department since March of 2015. Prior to that he worked for the Marshall, Mo., Police Department.

A woman was also shot in the arm and is expected to recover. Police say she was also an innocent bystander and was not involved in the disturbance.

Police said the suspect — described as a tall, light-skinned black male with a very muscular build — with three other man fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said there were around two hundred people in the area.

Investigators are now working to get surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

Lee’s Summit School District issued the following statement regarding the death of Officer Orr:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Officer Orr. During his brief time as a school resource officer at Bernard Campbell Middle School, he impressed our staff with his positive attitude and his focus on students. In just three short days with students last week, he was already making connections and building rapport.”

