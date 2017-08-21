Lots of people up early, gearing up for big eclipse watch party at City Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people will head to City Market Monday to view the Total Solar Eclipse.

Contractors said they are nervous about traffic, so they arrived around 4:30 a.m. to set up. Part of the set up includes putting together a solar telescope.

Extra security has been brought in to prepare for the crowds. They are expecting 3,000 people at the event, but Facebook shows double that number.

In the video above, Fox 4's Nicole DiAntonio caught up with a few people already there and perfecting their cereal box eclipse viewer.

You can join the party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fox 4's Joe Lauria will be there, too.