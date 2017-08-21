Meet the metro babies born during the total solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shannon Doyle was due a week ago, but as it got closer to Monday's eclipse, she was still waiting to deliver.

"They say full moons sometimes have something to do with it, well then I thought eclipse surely would,” Doyle said.

Sunday night her water broke. Eight-pound, 13-ounce Lena Ray was one of the first of seven babies born Monday at Shawnee Mission Medical Center to get special onesies to mark the occasion.

The family planned to go to a watch party where glasses were provided. Lena Ray made her arrival in time for her dad to pop outside.

"I didn’t have proper eyewear, I think I burned my retinas, then I came back in and told her about it," Chris Doyle said.

Angela Miller’s husband told her about the eclipse as well, while she was in labor.

"I’m pushing and he’s going 'hey look, there’s the eclipse,' and I’m, 'oh okay, let me stop pushing real quick so I can check it out,'" Miller said.

Miller had known she’d likely have the planned delivery at St. Luke’s East sometime around the eclipse for about a week.

“I was worried if everyone was going to be in the room or outside or how many times I’d have to press the button," she joked.

Paul II was born about 15 minutes after people experienced totality less than 50 miles away. Miller says she’ll make sure her son knows he emerged just as the sun was re-emerging from behind the moon.

“I’m going to get pictures off the internet and newspaper articles and make it part of his baby book and let him know he was the eclipse baby," she said.

Though both moms were looking forward to witnessing the eclipse, they weren't too disappointed about having to miss it.

"We had our own miracle so it was good," Doyle said.