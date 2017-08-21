Random shootings on I-435 rattle drivers, leave police with difficult investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two random shootings on Interstate 435 in just two days have many in the metro worried.

“We were driving along, coming home, and I heard a pop, and I felt my car move,” said 57-year-old Janet Harms.

Harms was driving west on I-435 between Wornall and Holmes with her husband in the passenger seat, and her mother in the backseat last Thursday around 7:30 pm.

“I thought it was my tires, so I pulled over at State Line and 103rd,” Harms recalled. “We looked at the tires, and we didn`t see it.”

They got back in the car to take her mother home.

“Walking back out, my husband saw that there was a hole in the car,” Harms said. “I headed back to 103rd to see if we could find the bullet, but there was nothing there, and I called 911.”

But she wasn`t the only one. According to police -- just two days later metro patrol officers were called to Gregory Boulevard and I-435 south on a reported shooting. Three people said they were traveling south on I-435 and had just passed Eastwood Trafficway when someone shot into their vehicle.

None of them saw who fired the shots, but one of the victims had a gunshot wound to her left outer thigh and was taken to the hospital

“It kind of makes you feel uncertain,” Harms added. “Why would he just be shooting at anybody?”

Harms says this is going on and nothing can be done, because police don't know who is doing it.

“They have nothing to go on. I have no bullet, we saw nobody,” said Harms. “We were driving down the road, minding our own business, and all of a sudden, this happened.”

She says she doesn't want anyone to get hurt, and urges everyone to call police if you know anything.

“I mean, it`s like it`s an everyday event, a gunshot in Kansas City, but it can`t go on this way,” Harms said.